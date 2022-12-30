See All Physicians Assistants in Cape Girardeau, MO
James Lawrence, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

James Lawrence, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Cape Girardeau, MO. 

James Lawrence works at Southeast Primary Care in Cape Girardeau, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southeast Primary Care - Cape
    817 S Mount Auburn Rd Ste 205, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 519-4500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southeast Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 30, 2022
Family Dr out of town for holidays and was recommended to see same day doctor. He was very thorough and listened and answered all of our questions. Didn't leave office until he/we were sure of what to do. Very thankful he was available.
— Dec 30, 2022
Photo: James Lawrence, PA-C
About James Lawrence, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1407449234
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

James Lawrence has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

James Lawrence has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

James Lawrence works at Southeast Primary Care in Cape Girardeau, MO. View the full address on James Lawrence’s profile.

James Lawrence has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with James Lawrence.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Lawrence, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Lawrence appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

