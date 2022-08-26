James Lee, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if James Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
James Lee, PA-C
Overview
James Lee, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hendersonville, NC.
James Lee works at
Locations
A hospital department of AdventHealth Hendersonville1881 Pisgah Dr Bldg A, Hendersonville, NC 28791 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Hendersonville
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I started seeing Lee after his care was recommended to me from someone who basically says he saved her life. She told me that saw things no other provider did. Since I was in a similar situation, I was hopeful. So far, my care has been great. He really does care for his patients and keeps up with medical data. He's culturally competent (understands health as it relates to culture and/or race, etc.), extremely friendly, but doesn't beat around the bush. He takes whatever time you need and treats the full picture. Also, I want to address the negative review. If someone declines to take you on as a patient, it is generally because they may feel they are not equipped to give you the care you need. That is doing YOU a favor. If someone didn't feel like they were right for my treatment, I'd rather them say that than waste either of our time. That is in no way a negative thing! He's great, won't waste your time and wants you to be healthy overall.
About James Lee, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1295712073
