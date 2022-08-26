See All Family Doctors in Hendersonville, NC
James Lee, PA-C

Family Medicine
4.4 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview

James Lee, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. 

James Lee works at AdventHealth Medical Group Multispecialty at Laurel Park in Hendersonville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    A hospital department of AdventHealth Hendersonville
    1881 Pisgah Dr Bldg A, Hendersonville, NC 28791 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Hendersonville
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 26, 2022
    I started seeing Lee after his care was recommended to me from someone who basically says he saved her life. She told me that saw things no other provider did. Since I was in a similar situation, I was hopeful. So far, my care has been great. He really does care for his patients and keeps up with medical data. He's culturally competent (understands health as it relates to culture and/or race, etc.), extremely friendly, but doesn't beat around the bush. He takes whatever time you need and treats the full picture. Also, I want to address the negative review. If someone declines to take you on as a patient, it is generally because they may feel they are not equipped to give you the care you need. That is doing YOU a favor. If someone didn't feel like they were right for my treatment, I'd rather them say that than waste either of our time. That is in no way a negative thing! He's great, won't waste your time and wants you to be healthy overall.
    MyCare Matters — Aug 26, 2022
    Photo: James Lee, PA-C
    About James Lee, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295712073
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    James Lee, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if James Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    James Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    James Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    James Lee works at AdventHealth Medical Group Multispecialty at Laurel Park in Hendersonville, NC. View the full address on James Lee’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed James Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

