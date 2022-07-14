James Leone accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
James Leone, CGP
Overview
James Leone, CGP is a Psychologist in Cambridge, MA.
Locations
- 1 875 Massachusetts Ave Ste 24, Cambridge, MA 02139 Directions (617) 547-8135
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Speaking for myself I am surprised to see negative reviews of Jim's work. I have worked with Jim for more than 30 years off and on. I have participated in 3 different groups and seen him off and on for individual therapy. While there were times he would say things to me that I did not want to hear, in retrospect they were always things I needed to hear. This is, after all, what therapy is all about. After thirty years, the relationship between a therapist and a patient is by definition going to be strong. Jim has reinforced this strength by, at times, going above and beyond the call of duty to provide support and reinforcement. In more ways than one Jim has changed my life for the better.
About James Leone, CGP
- Psychology
- English
- 1164579264
Frequently Asked Questions
