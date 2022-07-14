See All Psychologists in Cambridge, MA
James Leone, CGP

Psychology
2.9 (22)
Call for new patient details

Overview

James Leone, CGP is a Psychologist in Cambridge, MA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    875 Massachusetts Ave Ste 24, Cambridge, MA 02139 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 547-8135
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jul 14, 2022
    Speaking for myself I am surprised to see negative reviews of Jim's work. I have worked with Jim for more than 30 years off and on. I have participated in 3 different groups and seen him off and on for individual therapy. While there were times he would say things to me that I did not want to hear, in retrospect they were always things I needed to hear. This is, after all, what therapy is all about. After thirty years, the relationship between a therapist and a patient is by definition going to be strong. Jim has reinforced this strength by, at times, going above and beyond the call of duty to provide support and reinforcement. In more ways than one Jim has changed my life for the better.
    Patient — Jul 14, 2022
    Photo: James Leone, CGP
    About James Leone, CGP

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164579264
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    James Leone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    22 patients have reviewed James Leone. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Leone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Leone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Leone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

