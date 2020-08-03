Dr. James Lombardo Jr, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lombardo Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Lombardo Jr, OD
Dr. James Lombardo Jr, OD is an Optometrist in Peabody, MA.
Dr. Lombardo Jr works at
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates2 Essex Center Dr, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (978) 977-4222
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I started having some issues with my right eye which caused some serious concern. Called Harvard Vanguard and was told my regular doctor was not in, but they could get me in to see Dr. Lombardo. He put me at ease immediately and was extremely thorough in his explanations of what he was doing, what might be the cause of my symptoms, and the possible treatments. Not only did I leave greatly relieved, but kept thinking how Dr. Lombardo exemplified the nature of how every medical professional should aspire to be! Just a really great guy!
- Optometry
- English
- 1851390835
Dr. Lombardo Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lombardo Jr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lombardo Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lombardo Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lombardo Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lombardo Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lombardo Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.