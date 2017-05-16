Dr. James Long II, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Long II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Long II, OD
Dr. James Long II, OD is an Optometrist in Fort Wayne, IN.
Alfred C. Wermuth O.d.1221 Medical Park Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 (260) 484-2720
- Aetna
Friendly doctor and staff!
About Dr. James Long II, OD
Optometry
English
NPI: 1487720827
Dr. Long II has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Long II accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Long II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Long II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Long II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Long II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Long II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.