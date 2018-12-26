Dr. Longenecker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Longenecker, OD
Dr. James Longenecker, OD is an Optometrist in South Bend, IN.
Dr. Longenecker works at
Northern Indiana Optometrists PC4123 S MICHIGAN ST, South Bend, IN 46614 Directions (574) 291-8900
Humana
Dr. Longenecker is the finest most competent eye doctor that I've used in over 50 years. His goal is simply for you to see as well as you can. And he achieves that in a straight forward manner that puts you at ease with his skills and knowledge. Absolutely the best that I've ever come across.
Dr. Longenecker accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Longenecker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Longenecker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Longenecker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Longenecker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Longenecker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.