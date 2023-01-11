Dr. James Majorana, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Majorana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Majorana, DC
Overview
Dr. James Majorana, DC is a Chiropractor in Trinity, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus.
Locations
Trinity Healthcare Center8142 Bellarus Way, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 202-1303
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I woke up on a Wednesday with a stiff neck. Seen in the ER by Friday. Of course I was given a pain medication, a shot for inflammation, cervical spine xray and was sent home. I suffered with the worst pain imaginable. At the persistence of my son, I was seen by Dr. James Majorana on Monday. I can't say enough about Dr. Majorana but that he truly is a life saver and an angel in my eyes! He has treated me with excellent care, he is very compassionate, has always explained his treatment before doing anything and has an awesome personality! Dr. Majorana has made me feel much better after a couple of sessions. I will be shouting his name and practice to everyone! I also have to say that his staff is one of the better in any doctor's office I have been in.
About Dr. James Majorana, DC
- Chiropractic
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1215916176
Education & Certifications
- Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus
Dr. Majorana accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Majorana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Majorana. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Majorana.
