Dr. James Mancini, OD
Overview of Dr. James Mancini, OD
Dr. James Mancini, OD is an Optometrist in Concord, NH.
Dr. Mancini's Office Locations
- 1 70 South St, Concord, NH 03301 Directions (603) 224-2517
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mancini was The Best. I haven't had a good eye Rx since I moved away. I'm going to be back for a month in Oct. Who should I see? You'd think I would be able to find someone where I live but honestly, they've all be awful comparitively.
About Dr. James Mancini, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1154376119
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mancini accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mancini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mancini. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mancini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mancini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mancini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.