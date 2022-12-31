Todd McCloskey, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Todd McCloskey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Todd McCloskey, PA-C is a Dermatology Physician Assistant in Abingdon, MD.
Advanced Dermatology - Abingdon3445 Box Hill Corporate Center Dr Ste E, Abingdon, MD 21009 Directions (410) 541-5234Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Everybody was very nice. I didn't have to wait long for my appointment. Dr. Todd was great. Very friendly and thorough. He was very reassuring and down to earth.
- Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Male
- 1750634267
Todd McCloskey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Todd McCloskey accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Todd McCloskey using Healthline FindCare.
Todd McCloskey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
77 patients have reviewed Todd McCloskey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Todd McCloskey.
