James Milacek, PMHNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of James Milacek, PMHNP
James Milacek, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
James Milacek's Office Locations
- 1 10000 N 31st Ave Ste C302, Phoenix, AZ 85051 Directions (602) 843-0000
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
James is a great care provider but his receptionist is not empathetic or understanding at all--she is cold and very robotic.
About James Milacek, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1386635530
