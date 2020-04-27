See All Psychologists in Walnut Creek, CA
James Moore, MS

Psychology
5.0 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview

James Moore, MS is a Psychologist in Walnut Creek, CA. 

James Moore works at James V Moore Ph D Psychologist Inc. in Walnut Creek, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    James V Moore Ph D Psychologist Inc.
    1844 San Miguel Dr Ste 300A, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 935-4448
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Apr 27, 2020
    Dr Moore is working with our young adult son on anxiety and Chronic Illness. Our son is shy and generally doesn’t open up at all. He took very easily to Dr Moore after we tried other providers. He finds his calm demeanor and approach inviting and allows him to open up. He validated his feelings of frustration with chronic illness and made him feel heard. He has willingly attended weekly appointments. Dr Moore adapted quickly to phone appointments with COVID 19 to provide ongoing care. Very nice gentleman.
    Eileen — Apr 27, 2020
    About James Moore, MS

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225138282
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

