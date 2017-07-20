Dr. Murdock accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James Murdock, DC
Overview
Dr. James Murdock, DC is a Chiropractor in Fort Wayne, IN.
Dr. Murdock works at
Locations
James Y. Murdock Dc LLC3460 Stellhorn Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46815 Directions (260) 485-3350
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Murdock and his lovely wife for over ten years now and can't say enough good things about them. The service is second to none and their character as people is amazing. Despite their recent loss in bldg. they remain positive and charismatic giving their customers the best possible service one could ask for. I would recommend them to anyone and everyone !!!!
About Dr. James Murdock, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1962543009
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murdock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murdock works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Murdock. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murdock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murdock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murdock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.