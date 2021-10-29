See All Psychologists in Miami, FL
James Nadell, CP

Psychology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

James Nadell, CP is a Psychologist in Miami, FL. 

James Nadell works at Dr Elena Coello-jemmali Inc. in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr Elena Coello-jemmali Inc.
    14707 S Dixie Hwy Ste 211, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 259-6433
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 29, 2021
    Joan Roy — Oct 29, 2021
    Photo: James Nadell, CP
    About James Nadell, CP

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275561466
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    James Nadell, CP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if James Nadell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    James Nadell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    James Nadell works at Dr Elena Coello-jemmali Inc. in Miami, FL. View the full address on James Nadell’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed James Nadell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Nadell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Nadell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Nadell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

