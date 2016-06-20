James Nissen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
James Nissen, MFT
Overview
James Nissen, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in San Jose, CA.
Locations
- 1 3033 Moorpark Ave Ste 8, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 247-9658
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
This counsel is a life changing opportunity! He is trustworthy, and a fabulous listener (to the heart as well as your words) and always willing to tell you the truth. (You must do the listening!!) He is able to walk with you through difficult times without climbing into the pit with you, and despite his high level of training and education, is always willing to come down to your level to explain/help. He was my first experience with truth and grace in the same person. I highly recommend him.
About James Nissen, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
James Nissen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed James Nissen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Nissen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Nissen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Nissen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.