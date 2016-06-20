See All Family And Marriage Counselors in San Jose, CA
James Nissen, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview

James Nissen, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in San Jose, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    3033 Moorpark Ave Ste 8, San Jose, CA 95128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 247-9658
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About James Nissen, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356468169
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    James Nissen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed James Nissen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Nissen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Nissen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Nissen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

