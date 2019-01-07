James Osborne, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if James Osborne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
James Osborne, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 8 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine.
St Vincents Ambulatory Care Inc Dba9504 Crosshill Blvd Ste 108, Jacksonville, FL 32222 Directions (904) 308-7792
He is a great PA. Takes his time to understand what is going on. Explains clearly what he recommends and why. (Understanding the why makes all the difference for me.) Lets you ask clarifying questions without rushing. I'm glad to have him available for my medical care.
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- University of North Florida
