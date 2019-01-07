See All Physicians Assistants in Jacksonville, FL
James Osborne, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

James Osborne, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 8 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine.

James Osborne works at Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent's Primary Care in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    St Vincents Ambulatory Care Inc Dba
    9504 Crosshill Blvd Ste 108, Jacksonville, FL 32222 (904) 308-7792

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatological Disorders
Diabetes
Heart Disease
High Cholesterol
Hypertension
Injuries
Obesity
Pelvic Exams
Psoriasis
Skin Cancer
Skin Diseases
Warts
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 07, 2019
    He is a great PA. Takes his time to understand what is going on. Explains clearly what he recommends and why. (Understanding the why makes all the difference for me.) Lets you ask clarifying questions without rushing. I'm glad to have him available for my medical care.
    Jacksonville, FL — Jan 07, 2019
    About James Osborne, PA-C

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    University of Florida College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    University of North Florida
    Undergraduate School

