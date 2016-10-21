Dr. Otis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Otis, OD
Overview of Dr. James Otis, OD
Dr. James Otis, OD is an Optometrist in Johnson City, TN.
Dr. Otis' Office Locations
Vision Center 30-10803111 Browns Mill Rd, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 283-0969
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
My name is John Mason and Dr. Otis has always been very good to me he is very professional. Dr. Otis also ck. my eye one time when it was red and hurting without a appt. Thank-You
About Dr. James Otis, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1326117136
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Otis accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Otis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Otis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Otis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Otis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Otis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.