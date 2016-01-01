Dr. O'Toole accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James O'Toole, DC
Overview
Dr. James O'Toole, DC is a Chiropractor in Highland Park, IL.
Locations
Highland Park Chiropractic Sc600 Central Ave Ste 144, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 266-5656
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James O'Toole, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1952746794
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Toole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Toole. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Toole.
