Dr. Pier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Pier, PHD
Overview of Dr. James Pier, PHD
Dr. James Pier, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Cheshire, CT.
Dr. Pier works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Pier's Office Locations
-
1
James W. Pier Ph.d. LLC700 W Johnson Ave Ste 310, Cheshire, CT 06410 Directions (203) 272-6007
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pier?
I had the pleasure of meeting and spending over 12 hours of testing and interviewing with Dr. James Pier in a consultation IME for Workers Comp. I was initially scared to death because I had read a very negative review about him. After my time spent with Dr. Pier I wondered who the person who had written the bad review was referring to. I found Dr. Pier to be very professional, considerate and completely and absolutely unbiased in his consultation and testing. I would recommend him highly
About Dr. James Pier, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1700986841
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pier works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.