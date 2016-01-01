James Piper, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if James Piper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
James Piper, PA-C
James Piper, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fridley, MN. They graduated from Augsburg University and is affiliated with North Memorial Health.
Fridley Medical Center480 Osborne Rd NE, Fridley, MN 55432 Directions
- North Memorial Health
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Minnesota Medical Assistance
- PreferredOne
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1013581982
- Augsburg University
James Piper accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
James Piper has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with James Piper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Piper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Piper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.