Dr. James Polkabla, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polkabla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Polkabla, OD
Overview of Dr. James Polkabla, OD
Dr. James Polkabla, OD is an Optometrist in Glendale, AZ.
Dr. Polkabla works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Polkabla's Office Locations
-
1
Nationwide Vision9524 W Camelback Rd, Glendale, AZ 85305 Directions (480) 360-0986
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Polkabla?
About Dr. James Polkabla, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1467440818
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Polkabla accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Polkabla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Polkabla works at
Dr. Polkabla has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polkabla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Polkabla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Polkabla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.