Dr. James Powell, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Powell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Powell, OD
Overview of Dr. James Powell, OD
Dr. James Powell, OD is an Optometrist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Powell works at
Dr. Powell's Office Locations
-
1
Vision Today9890 Hutchinson Park Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32225 Directions (904) 721-0704
-
2
Family Vision Care10300 Southside Blvd Ste 114, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 330-4347
-
3
Vision Today9365 Atlantic Blvd # 2, Jacksonville, FL 32225 Directions (904) 721-0704Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Powell?
Dr. Powell was amazing today!!!! He was informative, well educated, and friendly! I have already referred him to 2 people already!
About Dr. James Powell, OD
- Optometry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1518104991
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Stetson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Powell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Powell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Powell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Powell works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Powell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Powell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Powell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.