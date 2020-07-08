James Rogers Jr, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if James Rogers Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
James Rogers Jr, LCSW
Overview
James Rogers Jr, LCSW is a Counselor in Amarillo, TX.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1616 S Kentucky St Ste A125, Amarillo, TX 79102 Directions (806) 463-7001
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with James Rogers Jr?
Gave me back the confidence to get goals for my life again after getting a life changing medical diagnoses regarding my physical health. A wonderful, judgment free listener.
About James Rogers Jr, LCSW
- Counseling
- English
- 1710979414
Frequently Asked Questions
James Rogers Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed James Rogers Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Rogers Jr.
