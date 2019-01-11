Dr. James Schillaci, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schillaci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Schillaci, DC
Overview
Dr. James Schillaci, DC is a Chiropractor in Blackwood, NJ.
Dr. Schillaci works at
Locations
Schillaci Chiropractic Health Center188 Fries Mill Rd Ste K3, Blackwood, NJ 08012 Directions (856) 728-0700
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jim and his wife Dr. Sherri have both been providing chiropractic to our family for decades. They are friendly, compassionate, gentle, and extremely competent at their art. Always a good conversation too! Highly recommended.
About Dr. James Schillaci, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1962443598
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schillaci accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schillaci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Schillaci. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schillaci.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schillaci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schillaci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.