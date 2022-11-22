See All Nurse Practitioners in San Luis Obispo, CA
James Sellers, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of James Sellers, NP

James Sellers, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Luis Obispo, CA. 

James Sellers works at Medical Clinic at Ella in San Luis Obispo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

James Sellers' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Clinic at Ella
    1304 Ella St Ste A, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 549-9555
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 22, 2022
    We have seen James Sellers (he is a PA) several times and we have been very happy with his care. My son has a complex medical history and James takes the time to listen and consider all aspects of what might be affecting his treatment recommendations. His office staff is easy to work with as well.
    SH — Nov 22, 2022
    About James Sellers, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1942761945
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Arroyo Grande Community Hospital
    • French Hospital Medical Center

