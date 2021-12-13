Dr. James Shafer, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shafer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Shafer, PHD
Overview
Dr. James Shafer, PHD is a Psychologist in Irvine, CA.
Dr. Shafer works at
Locations
Marta Hatter Licensed Clinical Social Worker A Professional Corporat6 Venture Ste 350, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 929-7159Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Dr. Schafer. He is intelligent, kind, non-judgmental, and truly wants to be on your team. He works to collaborate and problem solve for a positive outcome. While finding the right fit can be difficult, you will not just be another number with Dr. Schafer. He is patient, empathetic, easy to talk to, and will take a vested interest in helping any way he can. Flexible scheduling and billing with insurance are a breeze. I feel fortunate to be able to work with Dr. Shafer.
About Dr. James Shafer, PHD
- Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1770647901
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shafer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shafer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shafer works at
Dr. Shafer speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Shafer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shafer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shafer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shafer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.