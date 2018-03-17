Dr. Simonson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Simonson, OD
Overview of Dr. James Simonson, OD
Dr. James Simonson, OD is an Optometrist in Lone Tree, CO.
Dr. Simonson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Simonson's Office Locations
-
1
Dr. James Simonson and Associates Od PC8405 Park Meadows Center Dr Ste 1000, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 649-9500
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Simonson?
I've been a patient of Dr. Simonson for 20+ years and have always felt like I was getting the best of care. My appointments are never rushed and I think he does a great job of explaining what's going on in a fashion that the average person can understand. I certainly have no reason to ever consider changing eye doctors.
About Dr. James Simonson, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1902959166
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simonson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simonson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simonson works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Simonson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simonson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simonson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simonson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.