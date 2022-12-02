James Sledge has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
James Sledge, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
James Sledge, PA is a Physician Assistant in Spokane, WA.
James Sledge works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Laboratory Corporation of America546 N Jefferson Ln Ste 200, Spokane, WA 99201 Directions (509) 625-3700
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with James Sledge?
James Sledge is hands down the best provider I’ve ever had. I recently established care with him and he made me feel heard. He is extremely personable and friendly. The staff had incredible things to say about him even from the second I made my appointment. He explained everything well and offered me options. I felt incredibly involved in my care.
About James Sledge, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1457319584
Frequently Asked Questions
James Sledge accepts Aetna and Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
James Sledge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
James Sledge works at
10 patients have reviewed James Sledge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Sledge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Sledge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Sledge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.