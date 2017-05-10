James Sorensen, EDD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if James Sorensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
James Sorensen, EDD
Offers telehealth
Overview
James Sorensen, EDD is a Psychologist in Plymouth, MA.
James Sorensen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Psychology Associates323 Court St, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (508) 747-2718
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with James Sorensen?
Based on the first interiew with Dr. Sorensen being the mom and dad, he took the time to listen and was spot on with his views about my son. My son will be be starting psychological testing with him tomorrow. I feel we will finally get an accurate diagnosis from Dr. Sorensen based on what he said to us. It may be a long road, but I hope he will finally get a real diagnosis compared to the other doctors he has been to whom have not spent any time with him. He also got the testing covered. $$$$.
About James Sorensen, EDD
- Psychology
- English
- 1700995776
Frequently Asked Questions
James Sorensen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
James Sorensen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
James Sorensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
James Sorensen works at
3 patients have reviewed James Sorensen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Sorensen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Sorensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Sorensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.