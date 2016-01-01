Dr. James Taylor, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Taylor, OD
Overview of Dr. James Taylor, OD
Dr. James Taylor, OD is an Optometrist in Columbia, SC.
Dr. Taylor works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Taylor's Office Locations
-
1
Sansbury Eye Center275 Harbison Blvd Ste T, Columbia, SC 29212 Directions (803) 369-3034
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Taylor?
About Dr. James Taylor, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1114987260
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor works at
Dr. Taylor has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.