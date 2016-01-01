Dr. Truong has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Truong, OD
Dr. James Truong, OD is an Optometrist in Fountain Valley, CA.
Vision Care11075 Warner Ave, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 249-0986
- Aetna
- First Health
- Humana
- Optometry
- English
- 1801192802
Dr. Truong accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Truong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Truong. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Truong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Truong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Truong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.