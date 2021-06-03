Dr. James Truscott, ED.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Truscott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Truscott, ED.D
Overview
Dr. James Truscott, ED.D is a Psychologist in Wilkes Barre, PA.
Locations
John Heinz Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine150 Mundy St, Wilkes Barre, PA 18702 Directions (570) 826-3993
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent listener. Compassionate.
About Dr. James Truscott, ED.D
- Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Truscott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Truscott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Truscott. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Truscott.
