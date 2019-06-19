Dr. James Turner is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Turner
Dr. James Turner is a Dermatologist in Bartlett, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Collierville, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital For Women, Methodist North Hospital, Methodist South Hospital, Methodist University Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Mid-South Dermatology6644 Summer Knoll Cir, Bartlett, TN 38134 Directions (901) 372-4545Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pm
Mid-South Dermatology6605 Stage Rd Ste 2, Bartlett, TN 38134 Directions (901) 372-4545
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Collierville
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital For Women
- Methodist North Hospital
- Methodist South Hospital
- Methodist University Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett
- St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- QualChoice
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Dr Turner is an excellent dermitologist a.nd I highly recommend him. The staff were all courteous and easy to talk to. A busy place but thorough and very little wait time. Scheduling appointments has never been a problem.
About Dr. James Turner
- Dermatology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1528083706
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine Program
- University Of Louisville
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Turner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Turner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turner.
