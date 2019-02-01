See All Counselors in Clearwater, FL
James Wasenda, LMHC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

James Wasenda, LMHC

Counseling
4.1 (22)
Call for new patient details

Overview

James Wasenda, LMHC is a Counselor in Clearwater, FL. 

James Wasenda works at Total Family Wellness in Clearwater, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Ncc Proch, LMHC
Ncc Proch, LMHC
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Total Family Wellness
    1831 N Belcher Rd Ste C3, Clearwater, FL 33765 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 386-8900
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with James Wasenda?

    Feb 01, 2019
    Wonderful therapist! Jim Wasenda has made all the difference in the world with my son. I would recommend him without hesitation! We are so thankful we found someone as knowledgeable and caring.
    — Feb 01, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: James Wasenda, LMHC
    How would you rate your experience with James Wasenda, LMHC?
    • Likelihood of recommending James Wasenda to family and friends

    James Wasenda's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with James Wasenda

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about James Wasenda, LMHC.

    About James Wasenda, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851510077
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    James Wasenda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    James Wasenda works at Total Family Wellness in Clearwater, FL. View the full address on James Wasenda’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed James Wasenda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Wasenda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Wasenda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Wasenda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you James Wasenda, LMHC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.