Dr. James Way, PHD
Overview
Dr. James Way, PHD is a Counselor in Santee, SC.
Dr. Way works at
Locations
-
1
James H. Way, Ph.D.8799 Old Number Six Hwy, Santee, SC 29142 Directions (843) 509-6819
-
2
James H. Way, Ph.D.533 Oxford St Ste D, Sumter, SC 29150 Directions (843) 509-6819Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very attentive listener. Gives sound advice.
About Dr. James Way, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1073529848
