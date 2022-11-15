Dr. James Weston, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Weston, OD
Dr. James Weston, OD is an Optometrist in Hamden, CT.
Hamden Eye2300 Dixwell Ave, Hamden, CT 06514 Directions (203) 654-7838
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
He is really a great Eye Dr. He is thorough, very nice, takes time with you, and explains everything!
- Optometry
- English
Dr. Weston has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weston accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Weston. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.