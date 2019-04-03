James Whited Jr, LMT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if James Whited Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
James Whited Jr, LMT
James Whited Jr, LMT is a Nurse Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL.
James Whited Jr works at
Alaric Health592 Ellis Rd S Ste 114A, Jacksonville, FL 32254 Directions (904) 384-9007
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with James Whited Jr?
My son is a different person because of this man!! He was strict and stern on him when he needed it the most and now he has AB honor roll at school. I am not a "medicine pusher" by any means on my kids, but he is very informative and explains medications fully to make me feel more comfortable giving them to my children. He is very straight forward which I think doctors need to be like for kids to understand that you mean business if they dont straighten things up!! Thanks Dr. Jim..your awesome
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
James Whited Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
James Whited Jr accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
James Whited Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed James Whited Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Whited Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Whited Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Whited Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.