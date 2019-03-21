See All Psychologists in Austin, TX
James Whitefield

Psychology
3.9 (29)
Accepting new patients

Overview

James Whitefield is a Psychologist in Austin, TX. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    4413 Spicewood Springs Rd Ste 123, Austin, TX 78759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 965-7596
  2. 2
    325 E Makaala St, Hilo, HI 96720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Depression
Depression

Treatment frequency



Depression Chevron Icon
    • Anthem

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About James Whitefield

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902166788
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    James Whitefield is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if James Whitefield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    James Whitefield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    29 patients have reviewed James Whitefield. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Whitefield.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Whitefield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Whitefield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

