James Whitefield
Overview
James Whitefield is a Psychologist in Austin, TX.
Locations
- 1 4413 Spicewood Springs Rd Ste 123, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 965-7596
- 2 325 E Makaala St, Hilo, HI 96720 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Whitefield is (from my experience) the best psychologist in Austin. I am a teenage boy and have been seeing him for three years now. He has helped me gain more friends, more romantic confidence, and the ability to rationally control my mental illness. He is specialized in various techniques, all of which have helped me cope with trauma and strained relationships with other people. Despite going in with serious afflictions, I cannot recommend Dr. Whitefield enough.
About James Whitefield
- Psychology
- English
- 1902166788
