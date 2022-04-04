James Whitworth has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
James Whitworth, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
James Whitworth, PA is a Physician Assistant in Bend, OR.
James Whitworth works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
BMC - Summit Medical Group1501 NE Medical Center Dr, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 382-2811
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with James Whitworth?
I have been in Eric Whitworth's care for over a year. He has been exceptional in his intelligence and knowledge, and is a kind, caring listener. I whole-heartedly recommend him.
About James Whitworth, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1790115798
Frequently Asked Questions
James Whitworth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
James Whitworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
James Whitworth works at
5 patients have reviewed James Whitworth. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Whitworth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Whitworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Whitworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.