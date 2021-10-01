James Winfrey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
James Winfrey
Overview
James Winfrey is a Counselor in Snellville, GA.
Locations
1
Sos Counseling and Consultation Group LLC2336 Wisteria Dr Ste 440, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 733-1469
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Took his time and really listened.
About James Winfrey
- Counseling
- English
- 1447482799
Frequently Asked Questions
James Winfrey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed James Winfrey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Winfrey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Winfrey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Winfrey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.