Dr. James Wyss, MD

Sports Medicine
4.3 (51)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Call for new patient details
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Wyss, MD

Dr. James Wyss, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from New York Medical College.

Dr. Wyss works at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, NY with other offices in Uniondale, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wyss' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hospital for Special Surgery
    535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 774-2004
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Paul M. Cooke MD PC
    429 E 75th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 606-1731
  3. 3
    Mark Drakos MD Pllc
    333 Earle Ovington Blvd Ste 101, Uniondale, NY 11553 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 606-1731
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Fluroscopically-Guided Spinal Injection
Joint Injection
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Fluroscopically-Guided Spinal Injection
Joint Injection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Fluroscopically-Guided Spinal Injection Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Injuries Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    May 06, 2022
    Provide useful, constructive feedback. He was detailed, specific, and honest. Dr Wyss and his entire team provided excellent patient care.
    Grateful patient — May 06, 2022
    About Dr. James Wyss, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194920330
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation - West Facility
    Internship
    • Winthrop - University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wyss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wyss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Wyss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wyss.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wyss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wyss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

