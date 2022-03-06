James Zenkus has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
James Zenkus, NP
Overview of James Zenkus, NP
James Zenkus, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Worcester, MA.
James Zenkus works at
James Zenkus' Office Locations
Umass Memorial Children's Medical Center55 Lake Ave N, Worcester, MA 01655 Directions (508) 334-0605Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
He was very sweet and gave great recommendations. Told me that there were several options concerning treatments and didn’t fixate on one. I dread going to urgent care, but he made it a great visit.
About James Zenkus, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1952945131
Frequently Asked Questions
James Zenkus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
James Zenkus works at
10 patients have reviewed James Zenkus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Zenkus.
