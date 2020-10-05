Overview

Dr. Jameson Lontz, PHD is a Forensic Psychologist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Forensic Psychology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University, Ph.D., Psychology.



Dr. Lontz works at Blue Mountain Neuropsychological Associates in Spokane, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.