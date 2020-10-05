Dr. Jameson Lontz, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lontz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jameson Lontz, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jameson Lontz, PHD is a Forensic Psychologist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Forensic Psychology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University, Ph.D., Psychology.
Dr. Lontz works at
Locations
Blue Mountain Psychology1624 W Dean Ave, Spokane, WA 99201 Directions (509) 939-6863
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was first concerned as a dad when I saw some of Dr. Lontz online reviews not rating him very highly, but my daughters primary care Dr. highly recommended him and he took our insurance. So I went to the intake appointments and was immediately impressed. The staff is very professional and thorough. They overkill things like safety and confidentiality in their paperwork, but I guess that’s what doctors offices have to do. It was weird because my teenage daughter was really receptive to what Dr. Lontz said about her being “too old not to be in the conversation, but too young to handle it on your own”. I was really impressed.
About Dr. Jameson Lontz, PHD
- Forensic Psychology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1295970333
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University Counseling Center (Apa Accredited)
- Michigan State University, Ph.D., Psychology
- Eastern Washington University, B.A., Psychology
Frequently Asked Questions
