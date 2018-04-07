See All Surgical Assistants in Englewood, CO
Overview of Jameson Parker, PA-C

Jameson Parker, PA-C is a Surgical Assistant in Englewood, CO. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.

Jameson Parker works at OrthoONE Trauma at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jameson Parker's Office Locations

    OrthoONE Trauma at Swedish Medical Center
    701 E Hampden Ave Ste 515, Englewood, CO 80113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0819

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Apr 07, 2018
    Jameson assisted with my ACL surgery in 2016. All of my pre-op and post-op appointments with Jameson were fast, friendly and very helpful. He is very nice and answered all of my questions and calmed all of my nerves. I would definitely recommend this team for orthopedic needs and/or surgery.
    Sara in Golden, CO — Apr 07, 2018
    About Jameson Parker, PA-C

    • Surgical Assistance
    • English
    • 1285909259
    • DREXEL UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jameson Parker, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jameson Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jameson Parker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jameson Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jameson Parker works at OrthoONE Trauma at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, CO. View the full address on Jameson Parker’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Jameson Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jameson Parker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jameson Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jameson Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

