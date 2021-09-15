Jamey Vancura has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jamey Vancura, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Jamey Vancura, FNP
Jamey Vancura, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Antonio, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jamey Vancura's Office Locations
- 1 20658 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 403-3220
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She always takes time to listen and her staff is also amazing. Definitely recommend.
About Jamey Vancura, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1346751179
Frequently Asked Questions
Jamey Vancura accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jamey Vancura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jamey Vancura has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jamey Vancura.
