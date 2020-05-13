Dr. Gill accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jamianne Gill, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jamianne Gill, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Salt Lake City, UT.
Dr. Gill works at
Locations
University of Utah Huntsman Mental Health Institute501 S Chipeta Way, Salt Lake City, UT 84108 Directions (801) 587-3211
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr Gill for several years, and knew her from my time working at the agency formerly known as Valley Mental Health. I could not give her a stronger recommendation. She is a consummate therapist - the psychologist psychologists are inclined to see for their own psychotherapy.
About Dr. Jamianne Gill, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1538230297
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Gill works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gill.
