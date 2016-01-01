See All Family Doctors in Hayward, WI
Jamie Lea Bell, PA-C

Family Medicine
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Brought to you by

Overview of Jamie Lea Bell, PA-C

Jamie Lea Bell, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hayward, WI. 

Jamie Lea Bell works at Essentia Health-Hayward Clinic in Hayward, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jamie Lea Bell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Hayward Clinic
    11134 N State Road 77, Hayward, WI 54843 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    About Jamie Lea Bell, PA-C

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1609986280
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jamie Lea Bell, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jamie Lea Bell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jamie Lea Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jamie Lea Bell works at Essentia Health-Hayward Clinic in Hayward, WI. View the full address on Jamie Lea Bell’s profile.

    Jamie Lea Bell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jamie Lea Bell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jamie Lea Bell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jamie Lea Bell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.