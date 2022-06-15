See All Physicians Assistants in Phoenix, AZ
Jamie Black, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Jamie Black, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Jamie Black, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Phoenix, AZ. 

Jamie Black works at Norton Thoracic Institute Phoenix, AZ in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Norton Thoracic Institute
    500 W Thomas Rd Ste 720, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 406-4000
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jamie Black?

    Jun 15, 2022
    I worked with her as a medical director to help facilitate care for a member. She's smart, motivated and understood the complex medical issues surrounding the patient. I was impressed.
    Kari Patterson — Jun 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jamie Black, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Jamie Black, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jamie Black to family and friends

    Jamie Black's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jamie Black

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jamie Black, PA-C.

    About Jamie Black, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477830057
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jamie Black, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jamie Black is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jamie Black has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jamie Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jamie Black works at Norton Thoracic Institute Phoenix, AZ in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Jamie Black’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Jamie Black. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jamie Black.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jamie Black, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jamie Black appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jamie Black, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.