Jamie Bright, FNP
Overview of Jamie Bright, FNP
Jamie Bright, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Kingsport, TN.
Holston Medical Group Meadowview Family Practice2033 Meadowview Ln, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 857-2260
Jamie does not try to rush me when I see her and answers all my concerns. I highly recommend her.
About Jamie Bright, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1245632637
Jamie Bright accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jamie Bright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Jamie Bright. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jamie Bright.
