Jamie Dana, MC
Jamie Dana, MC is a Counselor in Glendale, AZ.
Elevate Counseling18205 N 51st Ave Ste 131, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (602) 499-5329Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 6:00pm
Jamie is the best! She is an incredible cheerleader, who wants me to be the best version of myself; an amazing accountability parter, who sets and revises goals for me (us) to work on; and an all around skilled, compassionate therapist. Because she is who she is, all of her staff are surely the best!
About Jamie Dana, MC
- Counseling
- English
- 1831418706
4 patients have reviewed Jamie Dana. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jamie Dana.
