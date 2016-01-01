See All Neurologists in Fayetteville, NC
Jamie Dickerhoff, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Jamie Dickerhoff, NP

Neurology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview

Jamie Dickerhoff, NP is a Neurology Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine.

Jamie Dickerhoff works at Southern Regional AHEC in Fayetteville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Southern Regional Ahec Family Practice
    1601 OWEN DR, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 678-0100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jamie Dickerhoff?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jamie Dickerhoff, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Jamie Dickerhoff, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jamie Dickerhoff to family and friends

    Jamie Dickerhoff's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jamie Dickerhoff

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jamie Dickerhoff, NP.

    About Jamie Dickerhoff, NP

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386970572
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Maryland
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jamie Dickerhoff, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jamie Dickerhoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jamie Dickerhoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jamie Dickerhoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jamie Dickerhoff works at Southern Regional AHEC in Fayetteville, NC. View the full address on Jamie Dickerhoff’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Jamie Dickerhoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jamie Dickerhoff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jamie Dickerhoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jamie Dickerhoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jamie Dickerhoff, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.